CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,253,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

