CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $230.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

