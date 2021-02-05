CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $126.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

