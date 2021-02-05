CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $94.63 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.