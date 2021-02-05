CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,718 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NetApp by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 203,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 159.1% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

