CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

