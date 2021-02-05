CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in DocuSign by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $246.01 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.