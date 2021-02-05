Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $143.00. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 1,180,337 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

