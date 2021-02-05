Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

