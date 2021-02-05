Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $7.05

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $7.05 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Jushi alerts:

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.