Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) Stock Price Down 1%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 30,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 91,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.33 million and a P/E ratio of 67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

