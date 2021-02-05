Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.43 ($64.03).

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €52.40 ($61.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.10. Cancom SE has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.08.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

