Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Cancom has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $52.00.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

