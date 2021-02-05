Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

A number of analysts have commented on CWB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$29.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$33.82.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2555238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

