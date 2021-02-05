Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF)

O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s current price.
OIIIF stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
About O3 Mining
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.