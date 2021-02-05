Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF)

O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s current price.

OIIIF stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

