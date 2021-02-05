Canaccord Genuity Lowers WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. WSP Global has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

