Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. TPCO has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

