Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TPCO stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. TPCO has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $13.96.
TPCO Company Profile
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.