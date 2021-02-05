Canaccord Genuity Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$88.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

ONEX opened at C$72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. Onex has a 12 month low of C$37.00 and a 12 month high of C$87.20. The company has a current ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 37.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

