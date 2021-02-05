Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CF stock traded up C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$13.13. The company had a trading volume of 210,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,808. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

