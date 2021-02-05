Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 985,830 shares of company stock valued at $37,232,264. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Camping World by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

