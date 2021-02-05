Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,028 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.