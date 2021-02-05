Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 9,842,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,195,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

