Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-5.20 EPS.

CPT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

