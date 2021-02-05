Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.80-5.20 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.80-5.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,005. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

