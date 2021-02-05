Camden National Bank Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.84.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

