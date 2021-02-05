Camden National Bank Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

