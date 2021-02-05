Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.17. 906,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,020,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

