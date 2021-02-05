CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.89.

CAE stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

