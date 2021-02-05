Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COG. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,652.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 135,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 410,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

