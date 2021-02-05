BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

About BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company accepts checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.