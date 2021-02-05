Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading Up 11.9%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s share price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 4,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

