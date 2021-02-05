Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after buying an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after buying an additional 70,136 shares during the last quarter.

BURL opened at $256.90 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

