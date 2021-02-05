BTIG Research Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Neutral

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of GOOS opened at $42.90 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $13,158,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

