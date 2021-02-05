BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.11.

PODD stock opened at $278.00 on Monday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.45 and its 200-day moving average is $238.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,108,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Insulet by 63.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

