BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.11.
PODD stock opened at $278.00 on Monday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.45 and its 200-day moving average is $238.73.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,108,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Insulet by 63.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
