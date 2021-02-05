BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,070 shares of company stock worth $3,674,941. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

