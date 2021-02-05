Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 36.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

