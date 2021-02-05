Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Purchases $433,800.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 110,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

