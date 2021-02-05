Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BPYUP opened at $24.88 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.
About Brookfield Property REIT
