Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BPYUP opened at $24.88 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

