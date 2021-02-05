Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

