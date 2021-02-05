Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.18.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 3,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.