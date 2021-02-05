Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

