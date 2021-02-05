Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BROG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of -0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

