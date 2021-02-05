Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Shares of BROG opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of -0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Brooge Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

