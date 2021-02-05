Brokers Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

WWD opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. Woodward has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 259.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

