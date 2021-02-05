Brokers Set Expectations for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $525.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

