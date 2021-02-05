Brokers Set Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after acquiring an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $24,046,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 204,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.