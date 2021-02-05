Brokers Offer Predictions for Oshkosh Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

NYSE:OSK opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oshkosh by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 318,847 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,874,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,479.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock worth $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

