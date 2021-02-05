Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

