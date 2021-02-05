Brokers Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.16.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

