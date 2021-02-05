Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eisai Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eisai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eisai has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.41.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

